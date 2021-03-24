Menu

Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Secretary of State Benson testifies in support of For the People Act

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Eggert/AP
Jocelyn Benson speaks with reporters while announcing her secretary of state candidacy on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at the Grand Traverse Pie Co. in downtown Lansing, Mich. Benson, a Democrat, is vying for the office again after losing to Republican Ruth Johnson in 2010. (AP Photo/David Eggert)
Michigan Sec. of State says protesters who showed up at her house 'crossed a line'
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 12:44:57-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified Wednesday morning in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration.

It was in support of the For the People Act and the need to preserve access to voting, a news release said.

“While states will always serve as laboratories of democracy, federal minimum standards ensure equal protection of every citizen’s right to vote and can prevent attacks on our democracy, both foreign and domestic, that take advantage of the uneven patchwork of state laws throughout our country,” Benson said. “This is particularly important when state lawmakers, as we are seeing now, choose party over country and pursue legislation that makes it harder for everyone to vote.”

Benson told lawmakers about the November 2020 election in Michigan, which saw a record 5.5 million voters cast ballots and more than 3 million vote absentee.

She also emphasized the importance of citizen-led voting reforms passed in 2018 that made those results possible.

The For the People Act would codify many of those reforms on a national level and safeguard against current and future attempts at voter suppression, Benson said.

“History instructs – and the current moment demands – that the United States government once again step in and defend democracy against the reprehensible rollback of the right to vote that is sweeping our state legislatures,” Benson said. “This legislation is our best chance to stop this rollback and ensure the voice and vote of every citizen – no matter where they live or who they work for – is protected.”

SEE MORE: WATCH: SOS Benson holds news conference on elections legislative agenda

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time