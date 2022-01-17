Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

items.[0].image.alt
Mikhail Metzel/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Coordination Center of the Russian Government in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The centre was set up as a line of communication with the whole of Russia for analysing and collecting information, promptly using big data and solving arising problems. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia Putin
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 17:19:12-05

MOSCOW — Russia’s top diplomat has angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops have remained concentrated near the border.

The comments Monday came are Russian troops near the Ukraine border launched more drills.

The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out sabotage there and blame them on Ukraine to create a pretext for possible invasion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday dismissed the U.S. claim as “total disinformation.” He said Russia is waiting for a response from the U.S. and its allies to Moscow’s request for binding guarantees that NATO won't embrace Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News