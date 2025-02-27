Republicans offer mixed-bag in response to Whitmer's State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. — While Governor Gretchen Whitmer's annual State of the State address focused on lowering medical debt, increasing academics, and success through bipartisanship, Michigan Republicans' responses are mixed.

Some aren't buying it.

“Masquerading as a partial conservative in one speech won’t undo the six years of damage the governor has inflicted on our state," wrote Representative Jennifer Wortz (R-Quincy). After hanging out with President Trump, Gov. Whitmer has been trying to play up her new persona as a conservative policymaker. I hope her shifting political outlook is genuine, but she needs to follow through with real action to help Republicans bring our state back from the brink."

Others shared a more relieved take on the speech.

“I was also glad to hear the governor echo Republicans, talking about knocking down barriers and costs that make it hard to build new houses and businesses and get in the way of skilled professionals who just want to work and serve their neighbors," Representative, Mike Harris (R-Waterford) stated. "I hope the governor keeps this trend up. If she works with Republicans to get our state on the right track, then everyone will ‘think Michigan’ and picture a brighter future.”

Harris seemed to appreciate Whitmer's desire to cement permanent plans to fix the roads, though says she "has a little further to go until she agrees that we can invest in roads without raising taxes on Michiganders."

Meanwhile, GOP Chairman, Senator Jim Runestad focused on what he called "cutting the pork" to ensure lower taxes for Michiganders and the adoption of more conservative policies in our state.

“We don’t need new taxes to fix our roads — we need to prioritize our spending," Runestad wrote. "Legislative Republicans have put forward a sustainable road funding plan that will do this. We can support our students and teachers by focusing on proven resources, getting back to the basics, and restoring high expectations and accountability — not rolling back standards. We can find room to cut taxes and return money back to the pockets of hardworking Michiganders instead of funneling millions into some of the world’s largest corporations."

Runestad also expressed a desire for a winnowing down of what he called Whitmers "ballooned" budget.

“It’s time to face the facts: We cannot simply tax and spend our way into prosperity. There is a better way forward for Michigan. Our best days are yet to come.”

Check out Whitmer's full address here.

