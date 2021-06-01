Muskegon County women of color form PAC

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A political action committee representing women of color has been established in Muskegon County.

The Muskegon Women IN Formation (WIN) PAC aims to focus on issues that are pertinent to Muskegon County’s people of color and to encourage Democratic people of color to participate in the political process, the new PAC tells us.

“We understand that our role in this PAC is bigger than making sure people know to vote and understand the political process,” says Treasurer Jocelyn Hines. “We also have to make sure we educate our community on social issues and making sure we are participating in the political process after elections.”

We’re told WIN will focus on education; housing; police and social reform; economics; and healthcare.

WIN tells us the new PAC is comprised of business owners, nonprofit leaders, political leaders and activists who wish to demolish barriers for women of color seeking political office.

Visit Muskegon WIN’s website for more about the PAC.

