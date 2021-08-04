Watch
Mike Duggan, Anthony Adams to face off in November election for Detroit mayor

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addresses the media, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Detroit. The mayor on Tuesday announced some layoffs, pay cuts for other employees and and a reduction in some services. He warned that Detroit could be subject to a return to state oversight if action isn't taken quickly. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan 2020 coronavirus
Posted at 8:42 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 08:42:09-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan won nearly 3/4 of the vote in the August primary election Tuesday, sending him to the general election in November for a possible third term.

He will face Anthony Adams, the former deputy mayor under Kwame Kilpatrick.

Duggan won 50,853 votes while Adams won 7,014, equal to about 10%.

In all, there were 10 different candidates running for mayor. Tom Barrow got 6%, Myya Jones got 5%, Kiawana Brown got 2% and the rest got 1% of the vote.

