Michigan Senate votes to cut income, corporate tax rates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have voted for a $2.5 billion annual tax cut, passing a bill that would reduce income and corporate rates and let taxpayers claim a credit for their children.

The step Tuesday comes less than a week after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer formally proposed less sweeping tax breaks targeted at retirees and lower-wage earners.

Citing a multibillion-dollar budget surplus, Republicans say it's time to return money to people hurt by the pandemic and high inflation.

Democrats counter that the legislation would help corporations that are enjoying record profits — not frontline workers.