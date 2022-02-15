Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Michigan Senate votes to cut income, corporate tax rates

items.[0].image.alt
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. Negotiations for a re-vote Michigan primary are continuing between the Democratic National Committee, the Michigan legislature, and the two democratic presidential candidates. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Lansing Capital
Posted at 12:35 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 12:35:50-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have voted for a $2.5 billion annual tax cut, passing a bill that would reduce income and corporate rates and let taxpayers claim a credit for their children.

The step Tuesday comes less than a week after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer formally proposed less sweeping tax breaks targeted at retirees and lower-wage earners.

Citing a multibillion-dollar budget surplus, Republicans say it's time to return money to people hurt by the pandemic and high inflation.

Democrats counter that the legislation would help corporations that are enjoying record profits — not frontline workers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News