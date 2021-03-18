Menu

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he doesn't regret 'Chinese flu army' comment

Al Goldis/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, watches during the State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Michigan lawmakers plan to convene for the first time in weeks to lengthen Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration amid the coronavirus pandemic but are at odds over the extension and whether the session is even necessary. The Republican-led Legislature is scheduled to meet Tuesday, April 7, 2020, three weeks after last voting. Shirkey's spokeswoman said “He thinks we can come to some middle ground in terms of the extension, and that doesn't preclude it from being extended again if were necessary at some point.” (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
Mike Shirkey AP Images
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 12:23:30-04

(WXYZ) — After receiving backlash for his racist 'Chinese flu army' comment on the Bart Hawley Show in January, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told the host this month that he doesn't regret his comments.

"It's where it came from," he said on a March 15 episode of the Jackson TV show.

Shirkey tested positive for COVID-19 in December, his office confirmed.

On the Bart Hawley Show in January, Shirkey said he had symptoms for just over nine days.

He reportedly experienced a fever and was fatigued and recovered at home during quarantine.

Shirkey has been a vocal critic of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's approach to handling the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

