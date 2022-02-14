Watch
Michigan leaders launch new gun violence prevention organization

Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 14, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A broad coalition of Michigan leaders have formed a new gun violence prevention organization.

The organization plans to organize a ballot initiative in 2024 to prevent gun violence.

The new gun violence prevention group will lay out its plan of action Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Students from Oxford High School will speak at the event, along with Detroit mothers who lost their children to gun violence.

