Michigan GOP plans to sidestep gov to enact election changes

Posted at 4:46 PM, Mar 26, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top Michigan Republican says the GOP-controlled Legislature plans a maneuver that would enable it to pass contentious election changes into law and effectively nullify a likely veto from the state’s Democratic governor.

Ron Weiser, chair of the state Republican Party, told activists Thursday that the party will spearhead a ballot initiative assuming Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoes new bills that Democrats and voting-rights group say would suppress voting.

Under state law, lawmakers can enact such initiatives without a gubernatorial veto or let them go to a public vote.

