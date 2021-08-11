Michigan GOP lawmaker announces bid for attorney general

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Oakland County state Rep. Ryan Berman has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for Michigan attorney general.

In a letter Wednesday from his campaign, Berman said he will use his background in law as an attorney and reserve police officer to build trust and accountability in Michigan’s leadership, criticizing Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

He said both Whitmer and Nessel have misused their positions and backed each other as political allies rather than putting the law first.

Nessel has not said whether she will seek reelection to a second four-year term.