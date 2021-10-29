Michigan appeals court again strikes down ballot drive law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has again struck down changes to Michigan's ballot drive law, including a limit on how many voter signatures can come from any one region.

Friday's ruling is the latest in a legal fight that began after Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Snyder enacted the 2018 law.

It made it harder to mount ballot initiatives.

Many parts have never taken effect because of lawsuits.

The court negated a 15% cap on signatures from any one congressional district.

It also nullified requirements that paid circulators file an affidavit and that petitions say whether circulators are paid or not.