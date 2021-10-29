Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Michigan appeals court again strikes down ballot drive law

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
gavel.jpeg
Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 12:24:31-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has again struck down changes to Michigan's ballot drive law, including a limit on how many voter signatures can come from any one region.

Friday's ruling is the latest in a legal fight that began after Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Snyder enacted the 2018 law.

It made it harder to mount ballot initiatives.

Many parts have never taken effect because of lawsuits.

The court negated a 15% cap on signatures from any one congressional district.

It also nullified requirements that paid circulators file an affidavit and that petitions say whether circulators are paid or not.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time