‘MAGA Bride’ planning run for Congress to unseat Meijer

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Audra Johnson, also known as the “MAGA Bride” after photos of her Trump-themed wedding went viral, says she's running for office to unseat current U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids).

Johnson posted a video on her Facebook page to announce her intention to run as a Republican in Michigan’s Third Congressional District. In the video, she goes at Rep. Meijer for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump after the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Johnson and her "Make America Great Again" dress have been a common sight at pro-Trump and right-wing rallies across the country. Last year, she was removed from Michigan’s Capitol while protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

She has not yet officially filed with the Federal Election Commission, but her campaign manager tells FOX 17 they plan to later this month.

Johnson is the second person to announce their intention to challenge Rep. Meijer in the 2022 Republican primary. Army Veteran Tom Norton, another pro-Trump candidate, is also running.

At CPAC, former President Donald Trump vowed to support primary challengers against GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach him.

Meanwhile, Congressional district maps have not been redrawn yet, so things could change in the next several months.

