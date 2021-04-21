Watch
LIVE at 11 a.m.: Benson holds news conference on GOP election reform bills

Mary Altaffer/AP
A voter helps himself to an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot in the first hour of voting in New York at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:07:51-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss election reform bills proposed by state Republicans.

The proposed election bills would change how the state handles absentee ballots and early voting, among other things.

Included in the 39 bills are requirements for voters to submit a photo ID, prohibit the unsolicited mass mailing of absentee ballot applications and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes.

Watch the news conference here:

