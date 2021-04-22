LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: White House to host daily press briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to host her daily press briefing Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Psaki will be joined by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy.

The briefing comes after President Joe Biden opened the Leaders Summit on Climate by announcing a new target for the U.S. to cut fossil fuel emissions by between 50% and 52% by 2030.

Biden said the new goal would put the U.S. on path for net-zero emissions by 2050.

He pledged to find innovative solutions to reduce emissions and create more green jobs, though did not offer details on how his administration plans to do that.

Biden’s goal is a significant increase from the one set by former President Barack Obama in 2015 when he joined the Paris climate agreement. Back then, Obama pledged to cut emissions from 26% to 20% by 2025.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga committed to cutting his countries emissions by up to 46% Thursday, setting a goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.

You can watch the press briefing live at 1:30


