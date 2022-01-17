Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Irvin, Aurora's 1st Black mayor, makes GOP bid for governor

items.[0].image.alt
wxyz.com
Voting Booths
Voting
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 17:05:50-05

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has joined the gubernatorial fray. He entered the race on Monday as a Republican challenger to incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

Irvin was elected the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city in 2017. He is the fifth candidate seeking the GOP spot on the November ballot and has chosen as his running mate Rep. Avery Bourne, a Republican leader in the House.

The Democratic Party of Illinois says Irvin is head of a slate of candidates that has been organized by associates of former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and funded by conservative billionaire donor Ken Griffin. Irvin mentioned neither in his announcement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News