Irvin, Aurora's 1st Black mayor, makes GOP bid for governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has joined the gubernatorial fray. He entered the race on Monday as a Republican challenger to incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

Irvin was elected the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city in 2017. He is the fifth candidate seeking the GOP spot on the November ballot and has chosen as his running mate Rep. Avery Bourne, a Republican leader in the House.

The Democratic Party of Illinois says Irvin is head of a slate of candidates that has been organized by associates of former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and funded by conservative billionaire donor Ken Griffin. Irvin mentioned neither in his announcement.