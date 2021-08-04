Huizenga wins GOP nomination for open West Michigan Senate seat

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — State Rep. Mark Huizenga (R-Walker) narrowly won the GOP primary for an open West Michigan Senate seat Tuesday.

Huizenga took home 9,531 votes in a very tight race, edging out State Rep. Tommy Brann (R-Wyoming) and former state Rep. Kevin Green, who took in 9,272 and 9,357 votes respectively, according to unofficial totals from the Kent County Clerk's office.

Huizenga’s campaign garnered the support of several prominent West Michigan families, including the DeVoses and Van Andels.

The former mayor of Walker and small business owner told FOX 17 he wants to make sure that people are getting back to work and that taxpayer money is being put to good use. He calls himself the “nerd of the House” who deeply cares about budgets and job creation.

“Let’s be smart with taxpayer dollars. Let's be good with government dollars, and right now we're in a strange situation with so many dollars coming from the federal government that we have to use those dollars judiciously and make sure that they're there for the right reasons, to help people,” Huizenga told FOX 17.

The 28th District seat has been open since January when former GOP State Sen. Peter McGregor was sworn-in as Kent County treasurer. The district covers several cities in Kent County north and west of Grand Rapids, including Grandville, Walker and Wyoming.

Huizenga will take on former Kent County Commission Keith Courtade in the general election in November, though the district is historically a Republican stronghold.