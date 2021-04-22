Watch
House Oversight Committee issues subpoena to former MDHHS director

AP
FILE- In a Dec. 18, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Robert Gordon addresses the state in Lansing, Mich. On Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 Gordon resigned his position. He made the announcement without explanation Friday, just hours after signing a revised order to allow restaurants to resume indoor dining on Feb. 1. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
Former Michigan health director Robert Gordon
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:20:53-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena Thursday for the appearance of former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

Rep. Steve Johnson, chairman of the oversight committee, has been trying to question Gordon after it came to light that he received $155,000 in exchange for his signing of a confidential non-disclosure agreement.

The agreement required Gordon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to maintain confidentiality about what led to him leaving MDHHS.

“It is the responsibility of the Oversight Committee to ensure we provide answers to the people of Michigan,” Johnson said. “I am committed to ensuring a more transparent and honest government. Agreements signed in the dark for exorbitant sums of money is neither transparent nor honest.”

The oversight committee recently received subpoena power to investigate non-disclosure payments and separation agreements between state employees and their employers.

