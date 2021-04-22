House Oversight Committee issues subpoena to former MDHHS director

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena Thursday for the appearance of former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

Rep. Steve Johnson, chairman of the oversight committee, has been trying to question Gordon after it came to light that he received $155,000 in exchange for his signing of a confidential non-disclosure agreement.

The agreement required Gordon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to maintain confidentiality about what led to him leaving MDHHS.

“It is the responsibility of the Oversight Committee to ensure we provide answers to the people of Michigan,” Johnson said. “I am committed to ensuring a more transparent and honest government. Agreements signed in the dark for exorbitant sums of money is neither transparent nor honest.”

The oversight committee recently received subpoena power to investigate non-disclosure payments and separation agreements between state employees and their employers.

