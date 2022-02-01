Hillary Scholten to run for Congress in Michigan’s 3rd district.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Democrat and former Department of Justice Attorney Hillary Scholten is running for Congress in Michigan’s newly drawn 3rd District, she announced Tuesday.

Scholten unsuccessfully sought the same seat in 2020, losing an open race to current incumbent U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids) by roughly six percentage points in the November election.

In an interview with FOX 17, Scholten said she’s running again for many of the same reasons that inspired her to run in 2020.

“I was born and raised here in West Michigan, and I'm raising my family here too, this is my home. Growing up, so much of what inspired me, my family, my community was an idea of giving back and service to the community. It’s been a driving force in my career and my life, especially in hard times,” Scholten said.

“We're going through those hard times right now. You know, as a mom of two young kids, a former social worker, I have worked hand in hand with people during hard hard times, this pandemic has broken open, you know, some of the already existing difficulties and disparities in our community health care, education and economy that doesn't work for working people,” Scholten added.

The seat, which is based around Grand Rapids has been historically red but redistricting has made the area more favorable for Democrats.

Scholten is the only Democrat to announce their candidacy for the seat so far, Meijer on the other hand will have several challengers in the Republican primary set for August.

This is a developing story and will be updated

