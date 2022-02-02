Gov. Whitmer continues post-State of the State tour with stops in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is continuing her post-State of the State tour with stops in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Governor Whitmer is scheduled to meet with community members and local leaders to discuss her proposals and what they mean for Michigan residents in detail from the 2022 State of the State address.

The governor will first stop in Kalamazoo at 10 a.m. and will be joined by CEO of Southwest MI First Jonas Peterson, Kalamazoo County Commissioner Tami Raye and owner of Athletic Mentors Mark Olson.

Whitmer will then host an event in Grand Rapids at 11:45 a.m. with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, founder and Director of Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, owner of Scott’s Lawn Care Tino Scott and host neighbor at the Seeds of Promise nonprofit Paula Collier.

We will have a crew at the governor’s Grand Rapids event. You can watch it live at 11:45 a.m. on the FOX 17 Facebook page, website and app.