Gilchrist urges small businesses to apply for new grant program

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is among a number of people lauding the state’s bipartisan infrastructure deal, calling it a transformative “big step forward” for the state in an interview with FOX 17 Thursday.

The $4.8 billion supplemental spending plan includes money to fix roads, bridges and pipes, increase broadband access, and several other things.

“These investments matter, not only in the present and for this year but these are generational investments that we're going to be able to make in our communities. The governor and I've been putting forward plans and proposals on how to do just that,” said Gilchrist.

One of those is a new grant program that launched earlier this month, a more than $400 million pool of funding to help small businesses, dubbed the “Growing MI Business Grant Program.”

“This is for those [businesses] that have been the backbone of the community, even through the pandemic — those restaurants and entertainment venues, people providing personal professional services, the small businesses, again, that drive our economy and that will create and retain jobs going forward,” Gilchrist explained.

Eligible businesses in operation before October 2019 who apply may receive a percentage of the sales they lost during the pandemic up to $5 million.

Eligible businesses that began operating between October 2019 and June 2020 could receive a grant of up to 25% to cover certain costs.

The state hopes the funding will help small businesses not only recover but also "invest in the growth of their business, invest in the retention of your employees, invest in your marketing, to attract new customers invest in upgrading your facilities or facades to make sure that your businesses can, you know, take that next step and get to the next level,” Gilchrist added.

The state is urging all small business owners to apply for the grants, as the deadline to do so is just a week away.

To see if your business qualifies, or to apply, click here.

