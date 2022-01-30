Watch
Exit poll suggests Socialists win reelection in Portugal

Armando Franca/AP
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters are going to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 16:24:55-05

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An exit poll in Portugal’s general election suggests the center-left Socialist Party has been reelected, beating its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party.

The poll by Portugal’s Catholic University for public broadcaster RTP estimated that the Socialists collected between 37%-42% of the vote on Sunday, with the Social Democrats taking 30%-35%.

The poll did not take into account the about 1.5 million people, out of an electorate of 10.8 million eligible voters, who live abroad and can vote by mail.

The Socialist Party, which has governed for the past six years, and the Social Democratic Party are Portugal’s two main parties. The vote Sunday took place amid a surge of COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant.

