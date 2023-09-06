Ex-GOP Rep. Mike Rogers announces run for U.S. Senate in Michigan

Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers has officially jumped into the race for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat.

The Republican, who served seven terms in Congress and was also the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, put out a video Wednesday morning officially launching the bid.

He becomes the first prominent Republican in Michigan to launch a campaign for the seat currently held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow. The Democrat said this January she would not seek re-election in 2024.

That seat will become one of the most important of the 2024 election as Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate and Michigan is considered a swing state.

In the announcement video, Rogers took aim at President Joe Biden, saying "something's broken" in the country and said the U.S. is going in the wrong direction.

Why Sen. Debbie Stabenow decided not to run in 2024

Previously, the moderate Republican had explored a potential bid for president, according to CBS News, and had visited some early-voting states.

Last week, the Detroit Free Press reported that former Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, from West Michigan, is exploring a run for the Senate seat. Meijer, who was one of a few Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, lost in his primary in 2022.

A Republican hasn't won a U.S. Senate race in Michigan since 1994. Other Michigan Republicans have announced a run for Senate, including Nikki Snyder, who is on the state's board of education.

Several Democratic candidates have already jumped into the race. Those include U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and actor Hill Harper.