Duggan announces James White as new Detroit police chief

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has announced that interim Police Chief James White is his selection to be the next Detroit police chief, replacing former Chief James Craig who retired earlier this summer.

White has been serving as interim Detroit police chief since Craig's announcement. Duggan's announcement was met by praise from both community leaders and Detroit leaders who were in attendance at the event. Among those attending were Reverend Wendall Anthony who praised White's selection, but took a shot at former Chief Craig for leaving to run for Governor.

White was among three candidates who were sent to Duggan for consideration.

Also included was Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Robert Dunlap and Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox.

The three were selected by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. The final choice will have to be approved by the Detroit City Council when they return from recess. Duggan says council has 30 days to act following today's announcement.

Once they approve the selection, White will officially become the permanent DPD Chief.

