Detroit federal Judge to decide sanctions against attorneys in lawsuit to stop Michigan count

DETROIT (WXYZ) — During some 5 hours of virtual court hearing watched by more than 13,000 people, Detroit Federal Judge Linda Parker asked several questions to attorneys about who checked out claims made in affidavits in a lawsuit filed to stop the Michigan Presidential Election count.

Several attorneys are facing possible sanctions including lead Trump Attorney Sidney Powell, Julia Haller, Lin Wood, Brandon Johnson, and Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, and Scott Hagerstrom.

Sanctions could include fines, attorney fees for the City of Detroit and the State of Michigan to defend the lawsuit, as well as being stopped from practicing in Federal Court and even disbarment.

The allegations of election fraud were made in several affidavits that were at the center of the original lawsuit. That included ballot dumps at the TCF Center where the city of Detroit election count was taking place.

The attorney for the city said the Detroit turnout was 51%. President Trump repeated false claims that the Detroit turnout was 139% in a phone call with Georgia election officials in January.

Many attorneys told the judge they want a hearing for the people who signed the affidavits to be heard. Judge Parker did not decide that issue but gave attorneys two weeks to file briefs before she decides their fate.

University of Detroit Mercy Law Professor Larry Dubin calls this case historic “defining the parameters of what lawyers can do if you have a President who claims to have won an election that he didn’t and seek remedies in court.”