Craig to launch his campaign for GOP Governor nomination on Tuesday

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was recently cleared to return to work after fighting his own COVID-19 diagnosis, addresses the media during Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's daily press briefing on the coronavirus, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
James Craig
Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 08:41:33-04

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig will officially kick off his campaign for Governor Tuesday, according to events posted on the Chief James Craig Facebook page.

The posts say Craig will hold three events on Tuesday, September 14 in Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids.

The Detroit event will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Point on Belle Isle. Events will also be held at the Flint Farmers' Market at 12:15 p.m. and the Kent County GOP in Grand Rapids at 4:30 p.m.

Craig has said a number of times, including on Tucker Carlson's FOX News show, that he is running for the Republican nomination to face off against Governor Gretchen Whitmer. However, this will be the official launch of his campaign.

