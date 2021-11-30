Congresswoman Debbie Dingell's Dearborn office vandalized

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A spokesperson for Congresswoman Debbie Dingell confirms that her Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized.

Dingell's spokesperson, Mackenzie Smith, released the following statement regarding the incident.

“Today, Congresswoman Dingell’s Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized. The Dearborn Police Department responded immediately after notification, and the United States Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation. Team Dingell staff members are safe and were not physically present in the office today given a previous fire in the building. The Dearborn office at 19855 W Outer Drive will remain physically closed as the investigation continues.”

Dingell released a statement, saying the motive is unclear but the division in this country needs to stop. She also said her "office has been receieveing threats for months."