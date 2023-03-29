Campaign finance complaint against Dixon campaign dismissed

LANSING, Mich. — A complaint against the Tudor Dixon gubernatorial campaign over the alleged misuse of campaign funds for clothing has been dismissed.

In the days just before the election last November, a complaint was filed against the Dixon campaign noting a possible violation of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

The complaint alleged that Dixon used clothing bought for campaigning for personal use instead.

The complaint was handled by the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.

“Based on the evidence provided, including that Ms. Dixon used the clothing at campaign events that furthered her candidacy and that the committee is in the process of selling or donating that clothing, there is not sufficient reason to believe that a violation of the MCFA has occurred," a statement from the office said.

The case against the Dixon campaign in this matter has been fully dismissed, according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.