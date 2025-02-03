Brinks, MI Senate file lawsuit accusing House speaker of delaying 9 passed bills

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks joined the Michigan Senate in filing a lawsuit against the state House and Speaker Matt Hall.

The lawsuit accuses Hall of violating the state constitution by refusing to forward nine bills approved by the House and Senate to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

We’re told the legislation reduces health care costs for educators and first responders, while offering better retirement benefits for corrections officers.

“Speaker Hall's gamesmanship is not just disrespectful to the sanctity of our Constitution; it is an outright disservice to the residents of Michigan, the very people he was elected to represent,” says Brinks.

“Their deliberate obstruction is forcing teachers, police officers and firefighters into very difficult economic choices,” says Sen. Kevin Hertel (D – St. Clair Shores).

“These officers work grueling hours in incredibly difficult conditions, and yet they received fewer benefits than other law enforcement professionals,” says Sen. Sue Shink (D – Ann Arbor). “We listened. We worked together. We passed bipartisan legislation to fix this. The bills are ready to go to the governor's desk ready to bring real relief.”

Greg Manz, a spokesperson for Hall, released the following statement:

"Speaker Hall is carrying out a thorough, comprehensive legal review of an entirely unprecedented situation to ensure the House acts constitutionally. Sadly, Senator Brinks’ inaction on tipped wage and earned sick time legislation is jeopardizing 50,000 family-sustaining jobs — she hasn't even read the bills into committee two weeks after they passed the House. She should be focused on helping those people in need, not rushing to the courts."

During Monday’s press conference, Brinks was asked about the bills on tipped wages and earned sick leave.

Brinks said, “We certainly have had a lot of conversations around these bills. You've seen the House move some bills. We have bills introduced. We will continue to have those conversations we are hearing, of course, from stakeholders on all sides of the issue. Those conversations continue there. There's more on that to come.”

At time of publication, there are 18 days remaining until the tipped wage law starts to phase out.

