Ballot drive launched to bypass Whitmer veto of voucher plan

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
HAMTRAMCK, MI - JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stands on stage at an event where General Motors announced that GMs Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant will build the all-electric Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle on January 27, 2020 in Hamtramck, Michigan. GM will invest $2.2 billion at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant and 2200 jobs for an all-electric future for electric pickups, SUVs, and autonomous vehicles. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Gretchen Whitmer
Posted at 8:39 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 08:39:47-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A ballot drive has been launched to sidestep Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s planned veto of Republican-proposed legislation that would authorize a school voucher-style system in Michigan.

Let MI Kids Learn needs to gather 340,000 valid voter signatures to send each of the two initiatives to the GOP-led Legislature.

Lawmakers then could enact the measures into law despite the Democratic governor’s opposition.

The proposals would let Michigan students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with scholarship accounts funded by people and corporations that would get equivalent income tax credits for their donations.

Democrats and other critics say the initiatives are unconstitutional.

