Police investigating shooting in Kentwood that left homes, vehicle damaged

Three homes and one car were left damaged.
Posted at 7:37 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 19:51:46-04

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is investigating after a shooting left multiple homes and a car damaged Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of 48th St. and Victoria Ave. around 3:10 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

After investigation, they found that three homes and one car were hit with shots.

Officials say nobody was injured.

No suspects have been arrested at this time, but they believe there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer.

