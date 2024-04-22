Police investigating bar where woman may have been before deadly boat club crash

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the sheriff's office is investigating a bar where a woman may have been at before driving through a building, killing two children and injuring more.

On Saturday afternoon, a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old woman crashed through the Swan Creek Boat Club which was holding a children's birthday party.

An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were killed in the crash. Goodnough said 15 people were injured, and that nine people were transported via ambulance or medical helicopter. Of the nine, three are children and six are adults.

Officials said a 66-year-old woman crashed into the building, entering about 25 feet inside. Sheriff Goodnough said the woman was taken into police custody for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death. He said additional charges will likely be brought against the driver.

During a press conference, a reporter asked if there was any information that the woman was at Verna's Tavern, which is located off of Dixie Highway, about three miles west of the boat club.

Goodnough said they have information that she may have been there.

"We went in, we shut the business down, and we’re in the process of executing a search warrant as to information for the business conducted," he said.

Goodnough said first responders described the scene as "extremely chaotic with high level of emotions."



