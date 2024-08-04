Police investigating after 2-year-old shoots self with gun in Warren

Warren police say they are investigating after a 2-year-old boy shot himself with a gun on Saturday.

According to police, officers and the fire department were called to a home in the 11000 block of Edgemont Street around 6:06 p.m. on a report of a child shot.

Police say they found a 2.5-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say the child is currently stable.

Police say a babysitter was watching the child and believe the babysitter, who was a CPL holder, left guns unsecured in an area that was accessible to the toddler.

“A child shot because of laziness … basic adult decisions to secure a firearm would have prevented this,” said Warren Police Sgt. Jim Twardesky.

The toddler’s mother is now at the hospital with her child, police say.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Rudin at 586-574-4782.

