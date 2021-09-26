Watch
Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at ballpark

Posted at 7:04 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 19:04:52-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.

The pair fell from the third level concourse — the equivalent of six stories high — to the sidewalk below on Tony Gwynn Drive, Brown said. Police told the Union-Tribune that the victims’ deaths “appeared to be suspicious.”

