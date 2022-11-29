Police Department offices open late for officer's funeral

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police station will be closed the morning of Tuesday, November 29th, so officers and staff can attend the funeral of retired Cpl. Joe Wilder.

According to an announcement on the city's website, Cpl. Wilder died suddenly on November 20th.

Wilder served at BCPD for 25 years, retiring just last fall after serving as the downtown liaison officer.

The procession will travel past the police station at 8:30 a.m. and Battle Creek Fire Department and Bedford Township Fire Department will display a flag over Division Street.

Offices will resume normal business at 1 p.m. Emergency response will still be available via 911 or 988.