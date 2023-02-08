Planning for equity, inclusion in Grand River Restoration Project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A community engagement project is hoping to guide city officials, residents, and policy makers involved in developing the Grand River Corridor.

They're focus: keeping equity top of mind.

In recognizing the ecological, economic, and cultural impact of the project, they're asking city leaders be intentional in the planning process— making sure that BIPOC voices are heard.

During a presentation at the Grand Rapids Public Museum Wednesday, Black Voices @ The River, Grand River Voices, the Urban League of West Michigan and several others will lay out the Equity Framework— a kind of starting-point explaining the needs of the communities impacted by restoration efforts to create an inclusive future for the area.

Organizers tell FOX 17 the framework is not a 'one-size-fits-all' but a baseline guide. This method has been used to guide the development of travel, climate, and economic infrastructure across the country, including Atlanta, Oregon, and LA.

Presentation of the framework and breakout sessions led by local leaders, construction companies, and colleges starts at 5:30 p.m.

If you're interested in hearing the plan or have questions— you can still register for the event here.