Pizza Hut launches ‘Reverse Delivery’ doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers this holiday season

PLANO, Texas (WXYZ) — Pizza Hut has launched a cool new way to spread the spirit of giving this holiday season through its new initiative ‘Leave a Box And Get a Box.’

“Pizza Hut drivers deliver customers over 110,000,000 pizzas every year. This holiday season, Pizza Hut wants to help say 'thank you' to ALL delivery drivers during the busiest time of the year with the new "Reverse Delivery" doormat that will give them a free box in return – of pizza, that is,” Pizza Hut said.

Beginning December 6, Pizza Hut customers can begin ordering the "Reverse Delivery" doormat on shopatpizzahut.com.

“Here's how it works: the doormat features a code that scans directly to shopatpizzahut.com where any delivery driver can have the opportunity to redeem a gift card code from Pizza Hut while supplies last (Terms and Conditions apply),” Pizza Hut said.

”During a time where delivery drivers work countless hours to spread joy to families across the country, the team at Pizza Hut wants to encourage customers to help say thank you and give joy back to them.”

50 mats a day, Pizza Hut said will be available for purchase on a first come first served basis from December 6 through 10.

To purchase the Reverse Delivery doormat, head to shopatpizzahut.com today through December 10.

Drivers will then be able to scan the QR code to redeem a Pizza Hut gift card code while supplies last through December 27.

