Pine Knob returns as DTE Energy Music Theatre reverts to original name

(WXYZ) — DTE Energy Music Theatre is going back to its original name, and will now be known as Pine Knob Music Theatre.

313 Presents made the announcement on Friday, and said United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health will be new partners for Pine Knob, ahead of the 2022 concert season, which will be the venue's 50th.

As part of the rebranding, there is a new logo that offers a vintage feel with art capturing the landscape of the outdoor amphitheater.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health as Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre,” said 313 Presents President Howard Handler. “These two premier Michigan-based organizations share our passion for providing unparalleled service and understood the importance the Pine Knob brand resonates in our community and they embraced the opportunity to help bring it back to life in a new and exciting way. This is only the beginning as we look to our 50th anniversary and beyond to engage and bring the best in live entertainment and activation to our guests.”