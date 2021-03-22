Photos: Jeep unveils several concept vehicles for 2021 Safari, including an electric Jeep

Jeep unveiled a lineup of concept vehicles for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari on Monday.
The Safari will take place from March 27 to April 4 in Moab, Utah, with people from around the world gathering for a week of trail raides and off-roading.
“The Moab Easter Jeep Safari has long been our testing ground for both our newest Jeep 4x4s and for showcasing new Jeep brand concepts, Jeep Performance Parts and ideas that truly resonate with our most passionate customers — the die-hard off-road enthusiasts who attend this event every year,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “This year’s Safari shines a spotlight on what makes Jeep vehicles unmistakably distinctive and undeniably capable, a variety of powertrains that deliver superior power, performance, torque and, above all, fun. Moab’s demanding trails are a worthy opponent for our Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator concept vehicles. Each is certain to prove that Jeep’s legendary 4x4 capability reigns supreme on any terrain.”
Among the concepts is Jeep's first-ever battery electric vehicle.
The lineup includes:
Jeep Magneto
The Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept is the battery-electric vehicle that has zero emissions. It's base don the two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. It has a Pentastar V-6 compact e-motor that will deliver up to 273-foot-pounds of torque and 285 horsepower.
Jeepster Beach
This is a throwback to a second-generation Jeepster which was originally designed as a compact four-wheel drive vehicle. It started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando and blended with the 2020 Wrangler Rubicon.
Jeep Red Bare
The Jeep Red Bare will have a turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine with 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque.
Jeep Orange Peelz
This is based on a two-door Wrangler with an open-air, freedom lifestyle.
Jeep Farout
This builds on the Jeep Wayout concept that uses the Jeep Gladiator's payload and fuel efficiency. At 16-feet long, the roof opens and retracts and will sleep up to four comfortably.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is actually making its way to production and will have a V-8 engine with 485 horsepower and 475-foot-pounds of torque.
Jeep Top Dog
This is a transformation of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.