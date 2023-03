EAST LANSING, Mich. — With the Michigan State Spartans win on March 19, the Spartans, along with some fans, are heading over to the Big Apple.

New York's Madison Square Garden is where the next game is being held. Just a few hours ahead of the game is a pep rally being held for Spartans that want to share their green and white spirit.

The event is being held at Second Floor NYC from 1-3pm. Tickets are $90 for adults and $50 for kids aged 3-12.

You can register for your spot here.