Parents charged in Michigan school shooting seek lower bond

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich. on Feb. 8, 2022. The Crumbleys return to court, Tuesday, March 22, for a pretrial hearing on involuntary manslaughter charges. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 5:32 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 05:32:39-04

PONTIAC, Mich. — The parents of a Michigan teen who is accused of a fatal school shooting are asking a judge to lower their bond and help release them from jail.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4. They've been unable to come up with $500,000 each to leave custody and await trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Lawyers say the Crumbleys are not a risk to the public and would wear electronic monitoring devices. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews will hear arguments Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes. The parents are accused of failing to keep a gun secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress.

