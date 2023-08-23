Oxford schools implement new safety plan including 24/7 weapons detection system

(WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools will implement new changes for the 2023-24 school year as part of its updated safety plans.

The plan was presented to the board of education on Tuesday night and includes changes for the school year, safety enhancements, continuation of service and training for staff members.

Among those changes that were presented include a 24/7 weapons detection system and upgraded visitor management system from Drift Net, visible ID badges for students in grades 6-12 and all staff and the increase of weapons detection dog usage at all schools.

"As well as allow for geo-fencing, so if a kid was to elope and leave our campus, we would be notified of that as well as vape detection in our locker room and bathrooms," they said at the school board meeting.

The district is continuing to tighten its defenses following the tragic shooting at Oxford High School in 2021 that took the life of four teens and injured seven other people.

Some families are expressing disappointment with the safety changes, claiming the board missed the mark.

"We're saying things, you guys are not listening to them," one person said.

"Metal detectors, surveillance cameras, and armed personnel may be necessary for the current moment, but to be the focus of our recovery misses the important point," another said.

Instead, people who oppose the plan believe focusing on mental health and social and emotional learning will prevent another tragedy.

"We need to feel comfortable to take their kids to school," a parent said.

The new safety plan also includes creating an incident response plan, undergoing advanced digital threat assessments and installing silent alarms.

You can read the entire plan below



Oxford School Board safety presentation by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd