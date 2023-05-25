Orange Barrel Season partially paused for Memorial Day weekend travel

MICHIGAN — Governor Whitmer announced a pause in road construction Thursday to prepare for the influx of drivers hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend.

Travelers can expect open lanes in 81 of the 146 projects in progress statewide.

The annual tradition is expected to help ease travel for drivers as Michigan braces for numbers not seen since before the pandemic.

The pause will be in effect from Friday through Tuesday morning— but stay alert.

You should expect to see equipment and traffic shifts in traffic in major project areas.

"You depend on us to fix the roads; road workers are depending on you with their lives," said Acting State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich. "Let's make sure everyone makes it home each and every night."

Detours and other disruptions that will still be in place can be found here.