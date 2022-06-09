Watch
Oil spill reported on St. Mary's River in Sault Ste. Marie

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 09, 2022
(WXYZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill in the St. Mary's River near Sault Ste. Marie.

According to the Coast Guard, the 5,300-gallon gear oil spill came from Algoma Steel in Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario in Canada. The Coast Guard was notified at about 10:30 a.m.

Estimates from the Coast Guard show a sheen that is covering an area from the steel mill north in the St. Mary's River, all the way to the north side of Sugar Island.

The river is closed to shipping traffic and they are requesting all traffic to stay clear of the impacted area.

Anthony Jones, Commander, Sector Sault Sainte Marie said, “We’re working in lock-step with our Canadian, American, and tribal partners to ensure the sanctity of our river," Coast Guard Captain Anthony Jones said in a statement.

Anyone with information or reports of oil sheens or oiled wildlife can contact the Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie at (906) 635-3233.

