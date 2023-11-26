Officials investigating Michigan refinery explosion

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials are investigating an explosion that happened at an oil refinery near Detroit Friday night.

The refinery which is owned by oil and gas company, Hound Resources, is in the area of Young and Bogie Lake Roads in White Lake Township.

Police said vents and canisters that regulate air flow to an underground gas line exploded.

Residents in the area reported their houses shaking twice.

“My first concern was my family... through and through," said Dustin Lambert, White Lake Township resident.

Lambert and his family live next to the refinery. Lambert was inside a nearby Meijer when he felt the impact of the blast.

“It blew me forward, it literally blew me forward like a little push," said Lambert.

By the time Lambert arrived at this house, the refinery was engulfed in flames. It took multiple fire departments several hours to put out the huge blaze.

“Shout out to White Lake, they held it down," Lambert added. "They came down here and did what they had to do and made sure we were out of here.”

There were no reports of injuries. Police said they were conducting air testing Friday night.

Bogie Lake Road from Highland Road to Biscayne Boulevard was shut down late Friday night as authorities worked at the scene. People were asked to avoid the area.

Fire officials say the cause of the explosion and fire are still unknown and the incident is still under investigation.