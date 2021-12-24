Oakland County Prosecutor releases new evidence against Crumbley's in defense of $500K bond

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Prosecutor is releasing new information in connection to the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspected Oxford High School shooter. It's all part of an effort to fight a defense motion aimed at lowering the bond of James and Jennifer Crumbley.

The Crumbley's bond is currently set at $500,000 each. Their attorneys are hoping the bond is reduced to $100,000.

In response, the Oakland County Prosecutor has released new details including the drawing that was found by a teacher just hours before the incident took place. She also released the 911 call that led to the arrest of the parents.

The 9-1-1 call came in just before 10:45 p.m. on December 3rd. A man claimed to have spotted James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford shooter.

An arrest warrant was issued for the parents after they skipped their arraignment on the morning of December 3rd.

The caller who helped put an end to the massive manhunt when he called stating he noticed a car that matched the description of the vehicle the Oakland County Sheriff’s were looking for.

"There was a KIA that looked like their car. I walked around and checked their license plate and it's their car and the woman is here," the caller said.

The duo was arrested hours later at a commercial building on the east side of Detroit. Both were charged with involuntary manslaughter charges for their alleged roles in the school shooting that left 4 dead and 7 others injured.

Now their attorneys are fighting to have the bond amount reduced claiming the Crumbley's are not a flight risk.

"I think that there is a fair argument to reduce this bond," criminal defense attorney Ray Cassar said. "The whole idea is that you want to help your client and it's easier to assist if he's out on bond and you can meet in your office."

But that is exactly what Oakland County prosecutor, Karen McDonald is aiming to put stop. McDonald claims the Crumbley’s bought their son the gun that was allegedly used in the shooting.

The defense will have to explain why the parents did not turn themselves in. That hearing is set for next month.