Northwest Michigan makes list of best places to visit in the world in 2024

(WXYZ) — We all know how beautiful Michigan is, and the state often ranks among the best places to travel. From the Great Lakes beaches to the picturesque fall colors, Michigan is incredible.

As we turn the calendar to 2024, many websites are releasing lists of the best places to travel.

CNN released its list of the best places to visit in 2024, and it includes destinations around the world. One of those 24 places is Northwest Michigan.

When detailing why people should visit, it mentions the Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas, M-22 Highway, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and more.

"Refreshing, unsalty Lake Michigan lures boatloads of tourists in summer, but the shoreline, quaint towns and rolling countryside of Northwest Michigan have plenty to offer year-round," CNN wrote.

Other places on the list include Estonia, Taiwan, Angola, Albania, Chile, Greenland and more.