Northern Michigan wildfire estimated to be 60% contained, more than 2,700 acres

(WXYZ) — A wildfire that has been burning for days in Northern Michigan is now 60% contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The Blue Lakes Fire, which is happening in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties, was estimated at more than 2,700 acres as of Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike on May 11, and crews had to be pulled off fire lines temporarily on Saturday because of the lightning risk.

“Although northeast Michigan had widespread rain Saturday afternoon, little fell in the fire area,” DNR spokesman Tim Webb said in a statement

“It’s not uncommon for a lightning strike to smolder for several days until surface fuels dry out enough to ignite and allow the fire to spread,” Webb added.

A number of local roads as well as a portion of the Black River remain closed, including:

East Branch Road and Black River Road between 622 and Oxbow Creek Road.

Clark Bridge Road between Black River Road and Osmun Road.

Blue Lakes Road between Hardwood Lake Road and East Branch Road.

Black River Road between Blue Lakes Road and the Meridian Line Road and 622 intersection.

The Black River remains closed between Blue Lakes Road and Clark Bridge Road.

Departments from around the area have been assisting crews with the fire since Friday afternoon.

The fire also damaged an outbuilding and a privately owned vehicle, and a group of kayakers had to be escorted away from the fire on Friday.

