New website aims to protect Michiganders from gas station price gouging, card skimmers

File Photo
At a gas station multiple options are available for the type of gas to put in your vehicle and in this scenario the cheapest type of regular is selected since gas prices are rising and high.
Gas Octane Options
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 20, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she joined up with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Attorney General Dana Nessel to launch a website aimed at helping protect people at the gas pump.

It helps guide Michiganders to reporting issues, including price gouging or credit card skimmers.

"As gas prices fluctuate both here and across the nation, it’s important travelers and residents can easily find information on how to report issues including price gouging or credit card skimmers,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “The new MDARD website puts all relevant information in one spot and ensures that Michiganders are saving money on the go. Michiganders know that gas stations should not have drastically different prices whether they’re across the street or down the road. We will continue to put Michiganders first and find ways to lower costs for families by empowering customers to report concerns and facing price gouging head on.”

Nessel also noted that the Department of Attorney General can take action if warranted.

If you want to file a gasoline price gouging complaint, fill out this form or call the AG’s office at 877-765-8388.

