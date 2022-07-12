(WXYZ) — Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson will be headed to Russia in the coming weeks for talks on freeing Whelan.

Richardson, a private diplomat, helped bring metro Detroit natives Danny Fenster and Trevor Reed back home.

Right now, the details of his trip are unknown but the family has confirmed the trip is happening.

This will not be Richardson's first time advocating on Whelan's behalf.

Whelan has been sitting in a Russian prison for 3.5 years now. He is accused of being a spy for the United States and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Paul's twin brother David has been advocating for his release.

"For a family of the wrongfully detained you really can't turn down any resource and the Richardson Center is obviously a resource," David said.

Richardson's visit to Russia will hopefully help secure the release of Paul Whelan and WNBA star Brittany Griner.

David just hopes Paul is not left behind again.

"There's always a chance that Ms. Griner could come home by herself and leave Paul home again, and I think if that were to happen all these people who are now aware of Paul's case would be more likely to advocate for Paul's release because they would see the unfairness of him having to stay there," Davis said.