New AI gun detection software at the Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — A new artificial intelligence system at the Capitol has been implemented with a goal to keep guns out and visitors safe.

Earlier this year, the Michigan Capitol Commission applied a gun ban inside the building and set up weapons detection systems at the entrances. Now, a new AI gun detection camera system will be implemented into the cameras.

This software analyzes captured footage from inside and outside the building and can alert authorities in just seconds if a firearm is detected.

The software is created by a company called ZeroEyes.

This software has been implemented by Michigan high schools such as Oxford High School and Lansing Catholic High School, and this makes Michigan the first state to implement this system within a capitol building.